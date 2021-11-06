Support Local Businesses
‘As low as you can get’: Spinelli’s Pizza owner searching for thieves who stole from staff’s tip jar

A person reaches into the tip jar at Spinelli's Pizza on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The owner said the thieves stole about $20.
A person reaches into the tip jar at Spinelli's Pizza on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The owner said the thieves stole about $20.(Patrick Burke)
By James Dobson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men helped themselves to the tip jar at Spinelli’s Pizza in St. Matthews early Thursday morning.

Patrick Burke, the owner of the pizzeria, said the thieves looked well practiced in surveillance video.

“I was pretty infuriated,” Burke said. “You kinda feel violated. I mean, they did it blatantly, right in front of us, real smooth like they have done it before.”

The two men blocked the view of employee Jaden Cordero before reaching into the jar, Burke said.

“Me and Pat were the only ones here,” Cordero said. “I thought that maybe he had just taken the tips and was going to save them for later.”

Cordero said he recently moved to Louisville from California to attend college and has only worked at the shop for a week.

The thieves got away with about $20, but Burke said stealing from restaurant workers is an extra layer of pain.

“I don’t understand why you’re going to steal from someone who is living off of tips,” Burke said. “It’s about as low as you can get.”

If anyone recognizes the two people in the video, he asked that they contact the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

