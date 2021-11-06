Man charged with attempted murder in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting back in June.

Robert Yates is accused of shooting a man multiple times after he and another unnamed suspect robbed the victim at the Campus Adult Video Store on 7th Street Road June 9th, according to the arrest slip.

The men allegedly each pulled guns and tried to shove the man into the trunk of his own vehicle.

When the man fought back, police said Yates fired several rounds, hitting the man in both legs, both arms and the abdomen causing serious injuries.

The man had to crawl under a car to escape the barrage of bullets. Both Yates and the second suspect fled the scene after the shooting, according to the report.

Police used surveillance video to identify and arrest Yates.

Yates is charged with first degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and attempted murder.

It’s unclear if the other suspect has been caught.

