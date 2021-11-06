Man killed in Park Hill shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening has died from his injuries, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on St. Louis Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The victim, a man whose identity has not been released, was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell confirmed Saturday morning the man had died.

No suspect information was released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal to give information to investigators about the shooting.

