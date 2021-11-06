Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man killed in Park Hill shooting

A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD...
A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD officers.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening has died from his injuries, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on St. Louis Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The victim, a man whose identity has not been released, was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell confirmed Saturday morning the man had died.

No suspect information was released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal to give information to investigators about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
A still image from police body camera video of the October 26, 2021 confrontation with a man...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Images of LMPD officer-involved shooting released
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Students from Western High School and Doss High School are being disciplined by JCPS in...
2 guns, 2 schools: JCPS cites students Thursday for weapons on campus

Latest News

The victim was found dead at the scene.
Shively man killed in shooting
High demand and prices expected for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner prices expected to rise this year
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Nov. 6 2021
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/6 5AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/6 5AM Update
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Hundreds celebrate the life of beloved Brookhaven 23-year-old lost to gun violence