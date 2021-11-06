Support Local Businesses
Ribbon cutting ceremony for ‘Garden of 11 Angels,’ memorial for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell

The "Garden of 11 Angels," a memorial for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell.
The "Garden of 11 Angels," a memorial for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell.(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community on Saturday remembered the 11 women slain by serial killer Anthony Sowell.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for a memorial in their honor, the “Garden of 11 Angels” took place at 11 a.m. Watch in the video player below.

The memorial garden honors the women who were killed by Sowell, who then hid the bodies in and around his home in the Mt. Pleasant and Buckeye-Shaker neighborhoods. Their names are listed below.

These 11 women were killed by Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell. A ribbon cutting ceremony...
The memorial garden is located at 12115 Imperial Avenue near East 123rd Street. It occupies Sowell’s former property, which was cleared in 2011, as well as seven adjoining properties.

Sowell died at the age of 61 in February while imprisoned on 81 convictions for crimes that include murder and kidnapping between June 2007 and September 2009.

Return to 19 News for updates.

