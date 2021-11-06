Ribbon cutting ceremony for ‘Garden of 11 Angels,’ memorial for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community on Saturday remembered the 11 women slain by serial killer Anthony Sowell.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for a memorial in their honor, the “Garden of 11 Angels” took place at 11 a.m. Watch in the video player below.

The memorial garden honors the women who were killed by Sowell, who then hid the bodies in and around his home in the Mt. Pleasant and Buckeye-Shaker neighborhoods. Their names are listed below.

These 11 women were killed by Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell. A ribbon cutting ceremony is happening today for the memorial garden in their honor. (Source: WOIO)

Where a house of horrors once stood, will now be a finished beautiful memorial garden. Today, the ribbon-cutting for the Garden of Eleven Angels is happening at 11:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/IRriiFKMC9 — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) November 6, 2021

The memorial garden is located at 12115 Imperial Avenue near East 123rd Street. It occupies Sowell’s former property, which was cleared in 2011, as well as seven adjoining properties.

Sowell died at the age of 61 in February while imprisoned on 81 convictions for crimes that include murder and kidnapping between June 2007 and September 2009.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.