Shively man killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was killed during a shooting in the Shively neighborhood late Friday night.

The Shively Police Department said officers reported to the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue around 11:00 p.m., where they found a man in his early 20′s had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call the Shively Police department at (502) 448-6181 or call the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.