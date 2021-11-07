600 Floyd County kids to be vaccinated this week

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - More than 150 children aged five and older received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccination Saturday at the Silver Creek Park Gymnasium. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said they expect to use their entire 600-shot allotment by early next week.

“Floyd County is fortunate to be in the first wave of distribution,” Harris said. “We’re looking for resupply already.”

Floyd County mother Melanie Perkins brought her daughter Addison to get her first shot. Melanie said that the choice to be vaccinated was simple.

“It’s just like any other vaccine, chickenpox, measles, or whatever,” Perkins said. “To keep them safe, that’s what we got to do.”

Keep them safe - that is the goal while Floyd County’s transmission rate is still in the red, and about half of the population is fully-vaccinated. Dr. Harris said getting everyone vaccinated is the best way to protect each other.

“We try to talk about the ability to prevent infection not only in your household but at the school,” Harris said. “You’re keeping the older adults in the schools - the teachers, the aides from getting sick. You’re also protecting people who take care of the children after school.”

Patrick Matheny brought his son Alex to get his first dose of the vaccine - but said it was all Alex’s idea.

“He’s been saying this for a long time,” Patrick said. “He’s like ‘I wish I could get the shot’ and like a lot of kids he’s worried about spreading it to grandparents or his little sister, or something like that.”

The best news for some families might be that the children who had their first shots this week will be fully-vaccinated in time for the winter holidays.

For information on how to register for a COVID vaccination in Floyd County click or tap here.

Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville is taking appointments for the pediatric COVID vaccine as well. Follow this link to register.

