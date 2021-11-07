FORECAST: Warm, sunny to start a new week
WEATHER HEADLINES
- WARM-UP: Highs in the 60s to near 70° through mid-week
- ACTIVE WEATHER COMING: A strong system is likely to impact the area late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks downright gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.
Tonight won’t be as cold as previous nights. Expect lows in the 30s to near 40° beneath clear skies.
The fantastic weather continues on Monday with highs near 70° and abundant sunshine. Mostly clear skies remain Monday night with lows in the 40s.
Rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Behind the front, highs look to fall into the 50s then the 40s by next weekend.
