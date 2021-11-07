Knicks Go puts on a show in the Breeders’ Cup Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Knicks Go led every step of the way in the mile and a quarter Breeder’s’ Cup Classic and he rolled to a 2 3/4 length triumph over Medina Spirit on Saturday night at Del Mar in California. The Brad Cox-trained runner was timed in a swift 1:59.57. The performance nailed down the Horse of the Year title for Knicks Go, whose stablemate, Essential Quality finished third as the slight favorite.

Hot Rod Charlie ran fourth. Knicks Go returned $8.40 for the victory.

Medina Spirit, usually a frontrunner, got a slow start from the gate and was unable to put pressure on Knicks Go in the early stages of the race. That left jockey Joel Rosario to dictate the pace aboard the winner. It was Knicks Go’s first race beyond a mile and an eighth.

