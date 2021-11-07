Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car

Jail
Jail(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen police car.

KSP Troopers were looking for a stolen Monticello police car when the stolen car was spotted on I-75 near Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

A Trooper tried to stop the stolen car, but the driver attempted to flee.

The chase continued into Fayette County, where the driver exited off I-75 at exit 104.

The driver attempted to make a U-turn, but a KSP Trooper used his cruiser to end the chase.

Once the car chase was over, Troopers said the suspect left the car and ran on foot.

22-year-old Chase A. Jackson, of Monticello, was later located by Lexington Police and arrested.

Jackson was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

He is charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, Reckless Driving and other charges.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
A person reaches into the tip jar at Spinelli's Pizza on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The owner said...
‘As low as you can get’: Spinelli’s Pizza owner searching for thieves who stole from staff’s tip jar
A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD...
Man killed in Park Hill shooting

Latest News

WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
Officials searching for missing 30-year-old Elizabethtown woman
More clinics are planned in the coming weeks.
600 Floyd County kids to be vaccinated this week
Indiana DNR
Columbus man injured after falling 12 feet from tree stand