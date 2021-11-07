Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lou City takes playoff opener

By Mike Hartnett
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ( Release from Louisville City FC)

On a Louisville City FC squad stocked with postseason experience, a newcomer to the club advanced the boys in purple out of their USL Championship Playoffs opener.

Jorge Gonzalez, on loan from Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, corralled a 74th-minute loose ball in the box Saturday and tucked it in at the far post to secure a 1-0 victory over Miami FC.

The win at Lynn Family Stadium was accomplished in front of a club-record crowd of 9,097 for a postseason opener. It also moved LouCity forward to the Eastern Conference Semifinal round with a 7:30 p.m. home matchup next Saturday awaiting against the Charlotte Independence.

“It was amazing,” head coach Danny Cruz said of support in the stands. “Every single one of our players feels an immense sense of pride playing in front of these fans every single week. You could hear it tonight. You could feel it tonight. We’d press. We’d win the ball back and you could hear the crowd. It gives us another sense of energy.

“I’m looking forward to feeling it again next week. It’s a big reason we’ve had success at this place.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD...
Man killed in Park Hill shooting
A person reaches into the tip jar at Spinelli's Pizza on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The owner said...
‘As low as you can get’: Spinelli’s Pizza owner searching for thieves who stole from staff’s tip jar

Latest News

Joel Rosario celebrates after Knicks Go won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race...
Knicks Go puts on a show in the Breeders’ Cup Classic
The University of Louisville's athletic apparel deal with Adidas is the second-most valuable in...
Cards battle but come up short against Clemson
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Vols outscore Wildcats, 45-42
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Nov. 6 2021