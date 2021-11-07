Lou City takes playoff opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ( Release from Louisville City FC)

On a Louisville City FC squad stocked with postseason experience, a newcomer to the club advanced the boys in purple out of their USL Championship Playoffs opener.

Jorge Gonzalez, on loan from Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, corralled a 74th-minute loose ball in the box Saturday and tucked it in at the far post to secure a 1-0 victory over Miami FC.

The win at Lynn Family Stadium was accomplished in front of a club-record crowd of 9,097 for a postseason opener. It also moved LouCity forward to the Eastern Conference Semifinal round with a 7:30 p.m. home matchup next Saturday awaiting against the Charlotte Independence.

“It was amazing,” head coach Danny Cruz said of support in the stands. “Every single one of our players feels an immense sense of pride playing in front of these fans every single week. You could hear it tonight. You could feel it tonight. We’d press. We’d win the ball back and you could hear the crowd. It gives us another sense of energy.

“I’m looking forward to feeling it again next week. It’s a big reason we’ve had success at this place.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.