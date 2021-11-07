Support Local Businesses
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.(James Dobson)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot on the intersection of Hikes Lane and Goldsmith Lane Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the scene in the Bon Air neighborhood around 5:30 p.m.

WAVE 3 photographers said officers had blocked off the alleyway near the 2200 block of Hikes Lane as part of their investigation.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

There is no word on any suspects. LMPD officers are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

