Officials searching for missing 30-year-old Elizabethtown woman

Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman from Elizabethtown last seen on November 1.

Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.

Skuczas was last seen walking on US 62 towards Elizabethtown from Eastview, according to a post by police.

Police said she was seen wearing red pants, a black shirt with multi-colored stripes, and was carrying a large brown purse.

Skuczas is listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has several tattoos including a rose on her right hand.

Anyone with any information on Skuczas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 766-5078.

