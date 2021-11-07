Support Local Businesses
Vols outscore Wildcats, 45-42

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky racked up 612 yards of offense but still fell to Tennessee 45-42 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. The loss marked the WIldcats’ third straight defeat.

The Vols booted a late first half field goal to lead at the break 24-21. In the third quarter, Tennessee’s defense came up with the play of the night. UK’s Will Levis, who threw for 372 yards, was picked off by the Vols’ Alontae Taylor who raced 51 yards for the score as the Vols moved on top 38-28.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee kept its 10 point advantage as Hendon Hooker fired a six yard TD pass to Cedric Tillman. The Vols went up 45-35.

Kentucky bounced back with a drive capped by Levis’ 15 yard touchdown toss to Izayah Cummings. The Wildcats trimmed the lead to three.

In the game’s final minute, UK had possession, still down three, but came up empty with four straight incompletions. Tennessse took over on downs and ran out the clock to preserve the victory.

Kentucky dropped to 6-3. The WIldcats’ next game is Saturday night at 7:00 P.M. at Vandy.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

