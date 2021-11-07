Support Local Businesses
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.

Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If a dog ever looks at someone with an adorable head tilt, researchers have a better idea of what’s going on inside their head.   

A new study suggests it may be the pup’s way of processing relevant, meaningful stimuli.

Scientists said it basically means dogs might be trying to focus or recall information from a memory, like the name of a favorite human or toy.   

The furry facts were published recently by Hungarian researchers in a scientific journal called Animal Cognition.

It’s the first study that examines the reason for head tilting in dogs.

