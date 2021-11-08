Beshear announces Team Kentucky Memorial after record number of COVID deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the state of Kentucky has officially surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID.

To honor the 10,019 lives lost to the virus, Beshear said there will be a memorial service this Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. and can be streamed live through his Facebook and YouTube channels.

“During this memorial, we’re going to officially announce the artist commissioned to commemorate a monument in honor of those lost and the sacrifices that Kentuckians have experienced during this once in a lifetime pandemic,” Beshear said.

The Team Kentucky COVID Memorial is located permanently on the state capital grounds and will honor Kentuckians and the heroic actions of healthcare workers. The memorial will serve as a reminder of the Kentuckians lost to a never before experienced war during a historic period of life.

He said the past three days have showed promising numbers as COVID positive cases are lower this week compared to last. Despite this, the positivity rate is up to 5.44% today.

There were 1,158 new cases confirmed and 35 new deaths on Saturday, Beshear said. Sunday saw the addition of 585 new COVID cases and 19 new deaths, including a 29-year-old.

Monday there were 642 confirmed new cases of COVID and 26 new deaths including a 30-year-old, a 22-year-old, and a 19-year-old.

There were 687 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID, 196 are in the intensive care unit, and 121 are on a ventilator.

Beshear encouraged the Commonwealth to continue scheduling vaccinations and booster shots for those eligible, emphasizing the aggressiveness of the Delta variant and the recent availability of vaccinations to children ages five to 11 following the CDC’s latest approval.

Beshear recommends going to vaccines.gov to find more information on where and how to get your child vaccinated. By getting them vaccinated, “you can give them so much of their world back,” he said.

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.