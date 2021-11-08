Support Local Businesses
Elton John and Billie Eilish part of 2022 KFC Yum! Center lineup

KFC Yum! Center will celebrate its 11th anniversary on November 18 and has several big concerts...
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loading in this year at the KFC Yum! Center are concerts, free movie nights and its 11th year anniversary.

KFC Yum! Center did better than expected financially because members said they didn’t know it would be able to host concerts in August and September. General Manager Eric Granger said concerts have been a flotation device since coming back from the pandemic.

The board met Monday to discuss money and business. Granger said they expect to beat their budget revenue again this year because of concerts.

“We’re in the business of making memories,” Granger said. “We’re in the business of taking people’s daily lives and letting them come and enjoy something whether it’s a basketball game, concert, family show. When that was taken away during that period {pandemic} we kind of gained perspective on what was important not just for the revenue and budgets, but also for the community to give people a common purpose and something to celebrate.”

New right now at KFC Yum! Center are a large videoboard, concession stands, carpeting, sound system, LED displays and signage.

KFC Yum! Center will also celebrate its 11th anniversary on November 18 and throughout the whole year, including a free movie night on December 3.

Granger said there’s a great lineup of concerts you can look forward to in 2022. Elton John and Billie Eilish are just two.

The KFC Yum! Center is operating at full capacity, but it’s says in the safest manner with COVID.

