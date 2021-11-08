FORECAST: Above-average highs through Thursday
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- WARM-UP: Highs in the 60s to near 70° through mid-week
- ACTIVE WEATHER COMING: A strong system is likely to impact the area late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect abundant sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb to near 70°.
Skies remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the 40s.
Clouds increase gradually tomorrow, however, temperatures still look to top out near 70°.
Despite the clouds, tomorrow will remain dry. After a cloudy evening, skies begin to clear Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows only slide into the 40s overnight.
Rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Behind the front, highs look to fall into the 40s by the weekend.
