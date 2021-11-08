Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Above-average highs through Thursday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WARM-UP: Highs in the 60s to near 70° through mid-week
  • ACTIVE WEATHER COMING: A strong system is likely to impact the area late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect abundant sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb to near 70°.

Skies remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the 40s.

Clouds increase gradually tomorrow, however, temperatures still look to top out near 70°.

Despite the clouds, tomorrow will remain dry. After a cloudy evening, skies begin to clear Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows only slide into the 40s overnight.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Behind the front, highs look to fall into the 40s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday Nov. 8, 2021

Most Read

LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.
Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
Officials searching for missing 30-year-old Elizabethtown woman
Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday Nov. 8, 2021
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 11/5
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4