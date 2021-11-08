Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Enjoy the warmth — big changes later in the week!

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Not as cool overnight
  • Back in the 70s Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Rain chances increase Thursday followed by cooler temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear and cool, but not as cold in the city. Temperatures in the protected areas will drop into the 30s. Here in the core of the city, we’ll fall into the low to mid 40s.

A few clouds are possible Tuesday afternoon. However with southerly winds temperatures should reach near 70 for a high once again.

Clouds on Tuesday evening will clear out by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s as we head into the middle of the week. A cold front over Central Indiana will keep some cloud cover in WAVE Country on Wednesday, but it appears the rain chance will stay just north of our area closer to the front.

Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees once again on Wednesday.

A cold front will get closer Thursday with increasing clouds and rain for Thursday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by much cooler air for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

