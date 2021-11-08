FORECAST: A few more 70s before cooler temperatures take over

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as cool overnight

Back in the 70s Tuesday & Wednesday

Rain chances increase Thursday followed by cooler temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll call it mostly clear tonight as clear skies will only be slightly obscured by a few thin clouds heading into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Clouds will continue to slowly increase on Tuesday but southwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Clouds on Tuesday evening will clear out by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s as we head into the middle of the week. A cold front over Central Indiana will keep some cloud cover in WAVE Country on Wednesday, but it appears the rain chance will stay just north of our area closer to the front.

Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees once again on Wednesday.

A cold front will get closer Thursday with increasing clouds and rain for Thursday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by much cooler air for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

