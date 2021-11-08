FORECAST: Warm, sunny start to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM-UP: Highs in the 60s to near 70° through mid-week

ACTIVE WEATHER COMING: A strong system is likely to impact the area late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again today as temperatures climb to near 70°. Skies remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the 40s.

Clouds increase gradually tomorrow, however, temperatures still look to top out near 70°. After a cloudy evening, skies begin to clear Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows only slide into the 40s overnight.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Behind the front, highs look to fall into the 40s by the weekend.

