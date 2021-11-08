Support Local Businesses
Kentucky military family keeps focus on others for National Veterans and Military Families Month

17-year-old Mattie Hauswald helps lead the child equine therapy sessions provided by the Veteran's Club.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As veterans and military families move center stage for the month of November during National Veterans and Military Families Month, there’s no shift in priorities for Jeremy Harrell and his family.

Harrell, his wife and three children look out for military families every month, not just November. A U.S. Army veteran, Harrell is the founder of Veteran’s Club, and every part of his family plays a role. Even in a month dedicated to families like their own, they don’t slow down when it comes to helping members of the military and their families.

“No matter where that service member is from, the person to the left or right of them becomes their brother or sister,” said Erin Harrell, Jeremy’s wife, “and that’s kind of how we operate as a family.”

Erin Harrell is a case manager and equine professional. Even their 14-year-old daughter Lola is the co-lead of the military child equine sessions. Her ability to use horses and a vibrant personality to contribute to the well-being of veterans, her father said, is awe-inspiring.

“She uses her knowledge and just that friendly demeanor to really reach the kids,” said Jeremy Harrell, “and for me, it’s really special to watch.”

The Harrell’s 12-year-old son Collin and 17-year-old daughter Mattie are also key contributors. Mattie leads the equine sessions for kids and also leads group discussions related to being a military child.

“We find it very helpful to find other kids who have parents or adults in their life experience some of the same things we do,” said Mattie Hauswald, “and so I know just being able to connect with those kids and having those connections with them, it makes it much easier for them to go through those experiences.”

The Veterans Club is a non-profit that provides a number of other resources like meals and housing for veterans in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina.

