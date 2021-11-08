Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report

In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national health report focused on women and children ranked Kentucky near or at the bottom in several categories, including smoking and alcohol use.

The data suggested that 19.9% of women in Indiana reported that they smoke, compared to 28.8% in Kentucky. In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.

The maternal mortality rate in Kentucky is the highest at 37.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. In Indiana, the rate is 28.5.

“That statistic is very concerning for the overall health of women and the children they care for and the children they are bearing,” Dr. Arethusa Kirk from United Healthcare said.

Kirk said women really need to have access to early prenatal care.

The report suggested that teenage births had declined in both Kentucky and Indiana.

For more information from the report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.
Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
Officials searching for missing 30-year-old Elizabethtown woman
Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear announces Team Kentucky Memorial after record number of COVID deaths
More clinics are planned in the coming weeks.
600 Floyd County kids to be vaccinated this week
New study says pets can be infected with Alpha variant of COVID-19
A child receives the pediatric COVID Pfizer vaccine in Floyd County, Indiana Saturday, Nov 5,...
600 Floyd County kids to be vaccinated this week