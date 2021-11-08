Some Jefferson County homeowners shocked by property tax increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some who live in Jefferson County had sticker shock after opening their property tax bills this week.

Mark Decker lives in Florida but owns a home in Valley Station that he leases out, and when he received his property tax bill for his Louisville home this year, he said he was shocked.

“I was dumbfounded,” Decker said. “I looked at it, and it almost doubled.”

Decker said most of the increase came from Jefferson County Public Schools; what the school district taxed this year almost equaled his entire bill from last year.

“I know we need school money, I know we need that, but the key part about it is they’re going to chase everybody out of Jefferson County if they’re not careful,” Decker said.

He added that Jefferson County valued his home too high when it was reassessed this year.

The county reassessed 120,000 homes in neighborhoods including the Highlands, Iroquois Park, Clifton, Jeffersontown and St. Matthews before the property tax bills went out this year. That caused many peoples’ property taxes to increase.

Ed Williamson, a realtor and broker at RE/MAX Properties East, says the booming real estate market is another reason for the high bills. According to Williamson, Jefferson County bases property taxes on sale prices, which have skyrocketed lately.

“The prices have really gone almost insane,” Williamson said when referring to the prices of homes on the market. “What we’ve got now the past year and a half is the market has been so inflated, those sales transactions have raised people’s property taxes,” he added.

In addition, JCPS’s 9.5% tax hike, which was approved by a judge in 2020, appeared on this year’s property tax bills. Taxpayers may have noticed a “School Add” line on their bills, which is the extra money the county couldn’t collect last year because the issue was tied up in court.

“I visit Louisville a lot,” Decker said. “That’s my hometown. I’m a big Cardinals fan, but we need to think about our people instead of just our pocket.”

Jefferson County gives people the option to appeal their property value assessment, but the deadline has passed. Disabled veterans and people 65 and older can still apply for an exemption by clicking here.

