#10 UK set to face #9 Duke, final meeting for Coach Cal and Coach K?

UK tips off against Duke in Coach K's final season
UK tips off against Duke in Coach K's final season(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mike Krzyzewski has been on both ends of dramatic games against the University of Kentucky. The Duke head coach, who is retiring after this season, could face the Cats for the final time on Tuesday night.

#9 Duke takes on #10 UK in the second game of the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I tell you what he’s been great for all coaches, been great for all coaches, and I like the competition of going, coaching against the absolute best,” UK head coach John Calipari said. " Whether I was young, coaching against Coach (Dean) Smith, if you have an opportunity, coaching against Hall of Fame coaches. You want to see where you are in preparing your team. What’s he doing right now that’s different. I’m hoping this isn’t the last time we play them. Don’t make any mistake about that. I hope we play them in this one and one more.”

Calipari is 1-3 against Duke in his career. Krzyzewski is 6-2 against UK, including the dramatic Christian Laettner game in the 1992 East Region final.

“He’s made me a better coach, he’s kept me sharper,” Calipari said. “We did things those first five or six years, that Duke started taking the same kind of guys, and it became that competition back and forth, but I’ve never lost respect for what he’s been able to do over 40 years.”

The Cats and Blue Devils are set to tip off around 9:30 p.m. or about 30 minutes after the completion of the opener between Kansas and Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

