Angel Trees ensure every child, senior enjoys Christmas in Louisville

250 “senior” angels were added to this year’s Salvation Army program
Displays have been set up in area shopping malls on Monday for this year’s Salvation Army Angel...
Displays have been set up in area shopping malls on Monday for this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions, happening now through Dec. 6.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the time of year for Salvation Army “angels” to be adopted for Christmas.

In an effort to ensure that every child has the chance to celebrate the holidays, the Salvation Army Angel Trees were installed in in Oxmoor Center, Mall St. Matthews, and Jefferson Mall.

Pick an angel from the tree, shop for items on their wish list, then return the unwrapped gifts to a drop-off location by Dec. 6. The bags should include two to three toys and an outfit each.

Due to the pandemic, 250 “senior” angels were also added to this year’s program.

Kentuckiana has 11,000 angels in need this year, 1,000 more than last year.

Angels can also be adopted online. To pick an angel or to find out how to volunteer at the Joy Center warehouse to hand out the gifts, click here.

