Deadly double shooting in Shawnee under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being shot in Shawnee.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Emily McKinley said around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to calls of the pair down inside of a car on Cecil Avenue near West Market Street. Both had been shot several times.

The man died at the scene and the woman was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

Both victims are believed to be in their 20s, but their names have not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit information to investigators.

This story will be updated.

