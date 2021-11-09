Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Deadly double shooting in Shawnee under investigation

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit information on a crime to investigators.(WKYT)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being shot in Shawnee.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Emily McKinley said around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to calls of the pair down inside of a car on Cecil Avenue near West Market Street. Both had been shot several times.

The man died at the scene and the woman was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

Both victims are believed to be in their 20s, but their names have not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit information to investigators.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
Officials searching for missing 30-year-old Elizabethtown woman
Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death

Latest News

All juveniles being held at Jefferson County Youth Detention Services were moved out of the...
‘There’s no consequences’: Louisville mother calls on city to reopen juvenile detention center
WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
Shooting victim in critical condition after showing up to UofL Hospital
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.
Man killed in South Louisville stabbing