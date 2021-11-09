FORECAST: Change is on the way!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another mild day Wednesday

Rain likely Thursday

Much cooler for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hang around the region this evening but will clear out overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s as increasing moisture and southwesterly winds keep temperatures from falling any further.

We’ll get a good dose of sunshine on Wednesday. That along with a strong southwesterly breeze will help high temperatures skyrocket into the lower 70s again.

Clouds roll back in Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. Lows will only get down into the 50s.

Thursday is a windy and rainy day as the cold front swings through with a band of rain during the afternoon. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out, but there won’t be enough heat energy for severe weather. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Temperatures begin to cool on Friday, but the core of the colder air will arrive for the first part of the weekend with highs holding in the 40s.

