FORECAST: More clouds overhead, but still warm; watching Thursday cold front

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ONE MORE WARM DAY: Wednesday will feature more sunshine and temps just above 70°
  • COLD FRONT: Arrives Thursday with a wall of rain and strong wind gusts
  • FIRST SNOWFLAKES? Possible with colder weather this weekend through Monday; no impacts expected at the moment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nearby cold front will continue to increase the clouds overhead into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, we still look to climb to near 70° for our highs.

Today’s clouds thin out overnight. Clouds and southwesterly winds will limit lows to the 40s.

Much more sunshine is in our Wednesday forecast. The sunshine plus a stronger southerly flow will push highs into the low 70s for some tomorrow afternoon.

Lows Wednesday night only fall into the low 50s as clouds roll into the region ahead of our next cold front.

A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning and will exit by the evening; this means the bulk of Thursday’s rain will be during the daytime period. Strong wind gusts will take place near and just after the frontal passage with gusts over 35 mph possible.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Here's the latest forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
