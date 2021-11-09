Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Not as much blue sky today, but it will remain mild

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ONE MORE WARM DAY: Wednesday will feature a partly sunny sky and temps just above 70°
  • STRONG FRONT: Arrives Thursday with a wall of rain and strong wind gusts
  • FIRST SNOWFLAKES? Possible with colder weather this weekend through Monday; no impacts expected at the moment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A (dry) cold front will help push some mid/high-level clouds overhead today. This may shave off a few degrees off of Monday’s warmth we just had, but still feeling great out!

The mid/high overcast will start to thin out overnight. Lows generally in the 40s.

Clouds will break up early enough on Wednesday to allow for a decent amount of sunshine. That combined with a stronger south flow, will help push highs over 70° in the Metro.

Warmer night for the city is expected Wednesday night with lows in the mid-50s.

A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning and will exit stage right by the evening. This will be put the bulk of the rain during the daytime period on Thursday. Strong wind gusts will take place near and just after the frontal passage with gusts over 35 mph possible.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

