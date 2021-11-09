Man charged in Hardin County homicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Radcliff man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a home in Rineyville late last week.

Richard Allen Cook, 42, is charged with murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Cook’s arrest report, a 911 call made around 3:45 a.m. November 4 stated that a woman had been shot at a home on Custer St. in Rineyville. The caller said that Cook had fled in a white Dodge Durango.

A short time later, the Durango was found by Elizabethtown police at a hotel on Buffalo Creek Drive. Police say evidence related to the shooting was found in the parking lot and in a trash can at the hotel entrance.

After being taken into custody, Cook told Hardin County sheriff’s deputies the woman was shot when he tried to hand her the gun. Cook said the tossed the gun from his SUV while driving on US 31W.

Cook is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hardin District Court on Nov. 12.

