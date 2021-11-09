Support Local Businesses
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

Officers said they found the man alert and conscious
Officers said they found the man alert and conscious
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene near North 30th Street and Montgomery Street around 4:18 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was alert and conscious, Ruoff said.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

