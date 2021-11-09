Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man identified in South Louisville stabbing

LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroners office identified Dwayne Lamont Blackburn Jr., 41, as the man stabbed to death Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the South Louisville neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. and found Blackburn in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

Blackburn was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive
A man was struck and killed on the I-265 Southbound Monday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gene Snyder
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit...
Deadly double shooting in Shawnee under investigation
Some who live in Jefferson County had sticker shock after opening their property tax bills this...
Some Jefferson County homeowners shocked by property tax increase

Latest News

Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop
Adjustments to the COVID Reopening Plan will take effect starting Nov. 11
Oldham County Schools adjust COVID Reopening Plan
Pierre Malisthanga
Murder charges dropped for suspect in drunken crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on Manslick Road
On Nov. 12, the Sherman Minton Renewal Project begins a weekend closure of the eastbound lanes.
Sherman Minton westbound lanes to reopen overnight; eastbound lanes close this weekend
Officers said they found the man alert and conscious
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood