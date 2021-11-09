Man identified in South Louisville stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroners office identified Dwayne Lamont Blackburn Jr., 41, as the man stabbed to death Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the South Louisville neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. and found Blackburn in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

Blackburn was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

