Man killed in South Louisville stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the South Louisville neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. and found a man in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.