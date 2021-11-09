Support Local Businesses
Man killed in South Louisville stabbing

LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the South Louisville neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. and found a man in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

