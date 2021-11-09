Not all JCPS parents on board with ‘Test to Play’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are now testing all students involved in after-school activities for COVID-19.

One week into the Test to Play program, however, some parents aren’t happy. An anonymous JCPS mom told WAVE 3 News she is ready to pull her son from the high school basketball team. She said she understands weekly testing, but she’s not comfortable with the nasal swab method.

“If he has to be tested, I would prefer that he produces a sample of saliva and they test him that way,” she said. “I don’t want it to be invasive where they’re swabbing anything anywhere.”

The mother said she reached out to the Jefferson County School Board about a saliva sample alternative, but was told schools will only provide nasal swabs. She said going to her family’s doctor’s office weekly for a saliva test isn’t reasonable.

Her complaint isn’t out of the ordinary. When the JCPS Board of Education voted on the measure, some members said they heard similar complaints about nasal swab tests from parents, which they didn’t understand.

“At this point, if you don’t want to test your child, I just don’t understand why you don’t care that they might be positive or why you don’t care that they may be spreading it,” JCPS Board Member James Craig (District 3) said.

She said she wants to know if her son is healthy, but she also wants to have another option.

“If they’re gonna do it, cool, but just accommodate those who prefer to have a different method taken in the testing process,” she said. “That’s my concern.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.