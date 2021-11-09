Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Not all JCPS parents on board with ‘Test to Play’

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are now testing all students involved in after-school activities for COVID-19.

One week into the Test to Play program, however, some parents aren’t happy. An anonymous JCPS mom told WAVE 3 News she is ready to pull her son from the high school basketball team. She said she understands weekly testing, but she’s not comfortable with the nasal swab method.

“If he has to be tested, I would prefer that he produces a sample of saliva and they test him that way,” she said. “I don’t want it to be invasive where they’re swabbing anything anywhere.”

The mother said she reached out to the Jefferson County School Board about a saliva sample alternative, but was told schools will only provide nasal swabs. She said going to her family’s doctor’s office weekly for a saliva test isn’t reasonable.

Her complaint isn’t out of the ordinary. When the JCPS Board of Education voted on the measure, some members said they heard similar complaints about nasal swab tests from parents, which they didn’t understand.

“At this point, if you don’t want to test your child, I just don’t understand why you don’t care that they might be positive or why you don’t care that they may be spreading it,” JCPS Board Member James Craig (District 3) said.

She said she wants to know if her son is healthy, but she also wants to have another option.

“If they’re gonna do it, cool, but just accommodate those who prefer to have a different method taken in the testing process,” she said. “That’s my concern.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.
A man was struck and killed on the I-265 Southbound Monday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gene Snyder

Latest News

Growing Kids Pediatrics in New Albany showed no hesitancy when it came to offering the COVID...
Younger kids line up to get Pfizer vaccine in Louisville and Southern Indiana
In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear announces Team Kentucky Memorial after record number of COVID deaths
Growing Kids Pediatrics in New Albany showed no hesitancy when it came to offering the COVID...
Younger kids line up to get Pfizer vaccine in Louisville and Southern Indiana