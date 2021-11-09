Pedestrian struck and killed on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was struck and killed on the I-265 Southbound off-ramp at Westport Road Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The man allegedly tried to cross the roadway on a section of the off ramp when he was hit by a car, Ruoff said.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. The involved driver remained on scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating, although it does not appear anyone will be charged.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Chamberlain Lane and is expected to continue for a few hours.

