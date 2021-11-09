Pegues takes over as Cards host Southern to tip off season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mike Pegues, 43, will serve as the acting head coach when UofL tips off the 2021-22 season at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, hosting Southern.

Pegues, entering his fourth season as a Cards assistant, moves into the top spot while head coach Chris Mack begins serving his six-game university imposed suspension for the handling of the termination of former assistant Dino Gaudio.

“Mike is very well prepared,” Mack said. “He’s a little bit more emotional at times. How he shares his perspective with our players is a great thing.”

Pegues played for Hall of Fame high school head coach Morgan Wootten at DeMatha Catholic High School and for current Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey at Delaware. He is the second all-time leading scorer in Delaware history with 2,030 points.

“I mean I played for the wizard, you know, in Morgan Wootten and he had such a calm and poise about him,” Pegues said. “I can only hope to have a tenth of that and I’ll be in a good place. Having played for Mike Brey, who was a little more energetic about it, but at the same time, just really positive with our group. I can think back to when I played for him at Delaware being in some really tense moments, and his demeanor and body language like literally calming down and reassuring me that everything was ok, this is a basketball game, you know, we do this every day. I can only hope to exude that kind of confidence and calm and poise to our team and I certainly plan on doing that.”

Mack kept the mood light when he broke the news to Pegues that he would be taking over the program for the six games.

“It was a tough time for coach, but even in that moment, he found a way to add some sarcasm,” Pegues recalled. “His thing was, try not to go 0-6. So that’s pretty much what I’m gonna try not to do, try not to go 0-6.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.