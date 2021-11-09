Support Local Businesses
Proposed $8 million federal dollars allocated for ‘Violence Interrupters’ program in Louisville

Cure Violence is a national program that could be reimplemented in Louisville with federal money.
Cure Violence is a national program that could be reimplemented in Louisville with federal money.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Rescue Plan (ARP) may award $8 million to a violence intervention program in Louisville that uses “interrupters” to prevent violent crimes.

Designed by a national organization, Cure Violence, the Violence Interrupters program employs people with prior criminal records who intervene in conflict before it escalates into violence. The Louisville Metro Council defunded the organization three years ago after several investigations by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.

The Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee voted to move the proposal to reimplement it with federal funds to the full council for a vote.

In other cities throughout the country, the Violence Interrupters program has been successful in reducing shootings and homicides. WAVE 3 News traveled to Brooklyn, New York to compare how the program was being run there versus in Louisville. The differences were striking.

Based on the model of Cure Violence, interrupters in Brooklyn were required to undergo criminal background checks and consistent drug testing, maintain daily logs of their contacts and conversations, and submit weekly and monthly reports.

The New York City Police Department was also aware of who the interrupters were, had a relationship with Cure Violence, and played a role in their hiring. Cure Violence also restricted those with a domestic violence conviction from being hired.

During a series of WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigations, it was discovered that none of those measures were being implemented by the Louisville Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN). In fact, for some time, the city was using the Cure Violence logo and model without contracting with the organization.

The investigations uncovered there was a lack of oversight, reporting measures and background checks. LMPD at the time was not aware of who the interrupters were and never played any role in the hiring or background process. There were also fiscal concerns about how the city funds were being allocated and spent.

After one of the interrupters, who had a history of domestic violence, was arrested for rape and assault, Metro Council cut the program’s funding, essentially putting a halt to the operation. The person in charge of the program back then resigned from his position with OSHN.

Monday, Louisville’s Chief of Community Building Keith Talley told the Metro Council Budget Committee things will be different with the Violence Interrupters program this time around after questioning from Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-District 18).

Piagentini expressed concerns about the amount of money being given to a program that failed the first time around. He asked for more time to review the details of its implementation but was struck down.

Talley acknowledged the number of problems with how the program was implemented by OSHN three years ago. He told the committee members that his team has gone through great efforts to make sure those problems don’t happen again. For example, he said the Louisville Urban League will sub-contract with other organizations to manage the program’s interrupters.

No More Red Dots, another organization involved with the project that also previously had financial reporting issues, will work with an outside accountant to manage the funds.

Talley said the program and its oversight would be handled correctly this time, with full transparency for the Metro Council.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

