Rising COVID numbers push Louisville back into the red zone

Louisville is back in the red zone for COVID transmission after the city’s case rate increased...
Louisville is back in the red zone for COVID transmission after the city’s case rate increased by 1,662 new cases and 13 deaths last week.(WILX)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After Louisville’s COVID case rate rose by 1,662 new cases and 13 deaths last week, the city is back in the red zone for virus transmission, according to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.

“It takes no time at all for our numbers to go up and takes a long time for them to trail back down,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage from Metro Public Health and Wellness said.

More than 66% of Louisville residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 58% have completed the vaccine series.

Last week, the CDC gave parents of children ages five to 11 the green light to get a vaccine, paving the way to prevent the spread of the virus to millions of young Americans.

A recent study revealed that many parents have expressed vaccine hesitancy, according to the health department.

Family nurse practitioner Tonia Myers at Family Health Centers Iroquois said her team is ready to answer any questions or concerns that parents might have about the vaccine.

“We have multiple interpreters available that can answer questions about the vaccine in any language and we do a lot of reassuring to our parents that the vaccines are safe,” Myers said. “But, I also seen parents who are excited to get the vaccine.”

To find vaccine providers by the preferred vaccine in your ZIP code, click here.

