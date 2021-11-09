Search underway for missing accident victim in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search is underway in Bullitt County for a missing woman whose vehicle is believed to have crashed.

Family members say Nora Thompson, 57, was heading home to Hardinsburg in Breckinridge County Monday afternoon. When they called her around 3 p.m., Thompson’s daughter said her mother hit the Facetime app on her phone and they could see Thompson had a bloody face. They could also see that the car was wrecked and the airbags had deployed.

After getting warrant to ping Thompson’s phone, hits were recorded in the Cedar Grove area of Bullitt County. The pings stopped around midnight when the phone is believed to have run out of power.

Thompson was driving a tan or gold 2002 Chevy Blazer. Several fire departments from Bullitt and surrounding counties, along with Shepherdsville police and the Louisville Metro police air unit, have resumed the search. Drones are being used to assist.

If you have any information about Nora Thompson or her vehicle, call Bullitt County Dispatch at 502-543-7074.

