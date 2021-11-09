Support Local Businesses
Sherman Minton westbound lanes to reopen overnight; eastbound lanes close this weekend

On Nov. 12, the Sherman Minton Renewal Project begins a weekend closure of the eastbound lanes.
On Nov. 12, the Sherman Minton Renewal Project begins a weekend closure of the eastbound lanes.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is the final day for the westbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge between Louisville and southern Indiana.

Since last Monday, all lanes from Louisville toward Indiana have been closed. They are scheduled to reopen at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Due to the closure, traffic has been backed up on the 2nd Street Bridge, Interstate 265 in Indiana and on several streets in New Albany.

On Friday, the Sherman Minton Renewal Project begins a weekend closure of the eastbound lanes.

