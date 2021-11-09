Shooting victim in critical condition after showing up to UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot Monday is in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said he was dropped off at the hospital after being shot around 8:30 p.m.

The details surrounding the shooting were not revealed and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated.

