SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Warm weather will hold on until the rain/front pushes in on Thursday. Then we get knocked back to November levels and in some cases, more like early December levels.
So that means there will be a chance at some snowflakes into the mix with this pattern change but nothing too exciting (yet) showing up.
SNOW BOARD:
Friday Night/Saturday: Drizzle/Flurries
Sunday PM-Monday: Clipper, light rain or wet snow
Stay tuned!
