SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Warm weather will hold on until the rain/front pushes in on Thursday. Then we get knocked back to November levels and in some cases, more like early December levels.

So that means there will be a chance at some snowflakes into the mix with this pattern change but nothing too exciting (yet) showing up.

SNOW BOARD:

Friday Night/Saturday: Drizzle/Flurries

Sunday PM-Monday: Clipper, light rain or wet snow

Stay tuned!

BOTS!

