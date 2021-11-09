‘There’s no consequences’: Louisville mother calls on city to reopen juvenile detention center

LOUISVILLE KY - One mother’s unique perspective for tackling juvenile crime involves the re-opening of Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services.

“There’s no consequence for these children that are out here being delinquents,” the Louisville mom, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, said.

Although the single mother said she has tried her best, she believes city resources and the juvenile justice system have failed her and her 15-year-old son, who is in the custody of the Department of Kentucky Juvenile Justice (KJJ). A person under the age of 18 who is accused of committing a violent crime is detained at one of the eight KJJ facilities in the state.

”I’ve always did my best to make sure he had everything he wanted and needed,” the mother said, “even if that means I have to go without.”

In spite of her best efforts to appear strong, the mother’s voice was full of pain, tears streaming down her face as she thought about all she’s gone through. She said her son would run away to hang out with a gang in Louisville and would be gone for days or even weeks at a time.

”I go up the steps his room is right there, mine is over here,” she said. “Every time I go up there I don’t hear no fussing, cussing at the game. I don’t hear that I hear silence.”

The unidentified woman’s son has been in KJJ for the past six weeks, waiting for a competency result that will allow him to be released to his mother.

”It’s a relief because I know where he is,” she said.

As her son waits for a decision from a judge, she expressed hope that more offenders will be arrested and jailed.

”There’s no consequences,” she said. “There’s no JCYC for these kids who are out there stealing cars, holding people at gun point for their cars, tearing up their property, stealing, and whatever!”

Two years ago, Metro Council voted to pass a $9 million budget cut effectively closing the Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services. One of many tough decisions, Metro Council Budget Committee Chairman Bill Hollander had to present.

”You make decisions based on what you know at the time,” Hollander said. “Our police force wasn’t depleted at that time. That’s the first issue and we were forced to make lots of difficult decisions.”

As a result of violent crimes and carjackings, the number of juveniles who commit crimes has increased in Louisville in the past two years, leading Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, to call it a crisis.

”Instead of a detention center, what if we invented a youth development center — a model used national with good success,” Brooks said. “It’s kids who made a mistake but work to get them on the right track.”

The Louisville mom said that she wants money to go to the right places.

“As parents we have to prioritize things everyday,” she said. “The KFC Yum! Center can wait. The bridge painting can wait, but the community can’t, because we’re losing kids daily.”

LMPD sent a statement regarding the spike in youth crime in the city, which said, “The city is experiencing a record year for violent crime. Sadly, we have kids engaging in a level of violence never seen before to this degree, with shootings resulting in serious injuries or death to other kids. These teens do not have the ability to solve problems and they clearly have access to guns. "

The Budget Committee is working to ensure ARP federal dollars goes to resources to fight and deter juvenile crime.

