UofL volleyball ranked #1 in the nation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- With a perfect 23-0 record, Louisville is the nation’s top-ranked team in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Poll, announced on Monday.

The Cardinals are the first ACC team to earn a No. 1 ranking in the history of the conference. Louisville received 59 of the 64 first-place votes to check in as the nation’s top team as the Cardinals reach the top of the polls for the first time in school history.

Pitt holds the No. 3 spot, giving the ACC two of the nation’s top three teams. It marks the ninth consecutive week that the ACC has had two teams among the top five. Georgia Tech is ranked No. 14, while Miami and Florida State are receiving votes.

The ACC’s best ranking prior to Louisville taking over at No. 1 was No. 2, achieved by the Cardinals and Pitt earlier this season. Louisville was ranked No. 1 in the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee’s Oct. 31 top 10 rankings, which provided the first look at teams that could potentially earn the top seeds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals return to action this Friday when they take on the No. 14 Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena at 7 p.m.

