Woman killed in hit-and-run

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for the vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed a woman.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Indian Trail just after 12:30 a.m. Police say the woman was walking down the middle of Indian Trail when she was hit by a light blue or gray vehicle that left the scene.

The woman was taken to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the car or the driver involved is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can use the LMPD online crime tips portal by clicking here.

