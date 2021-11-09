Younger kids line up to get Pfizer vaccine in Louisville and Southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Since the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave Pfizer clearance to vaccinate kids between the ages of five and 11, the phones at Growing Kids Pediatrics won’t stop ringing.

“We are completely booked up for the first five days that we are giving vaccines,” Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Williams said. “Every appointment is full through Thursday.”

Williams said Growing Kids Pediatrics in New Albany showed no hesitancy when it came to offering the COVID vaccine for all of their patients.

“The state actually ordered as soon as the FDA approved (the vaccine for younger kids),” she said. “They were shipped and were here Thursday morning, and we were putting them in arms Friday.”

Her five-year-old and seven-year-old were among the first to get the shots at the New Albany practice.

“My five-year-old jumped up on the table and gave me a thumbs up because she was very excited to get it,” Williams said. “My seven-year-old — not so much.”

According to a poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, nationally, 27% of parents plan to vaccinate their kids between the ages of five and 11.

Different locations are offering shots for younger kids and their families in the Louisville area, including:

Child who do not have a primary pediatrician may be required to become registered as new patients to get the COVID vaccine.

“My opinion on the matter is that any side effect on the vaccine is going to be very minimal compared to the side effects that I have personally seen in children with COVID,” Williams said.

