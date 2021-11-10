9 Duke Outlasts #10 Kentucky in Top 10 Showdown

NEW YORK, NY. (WAVE) - Duke freshman, Trevor Keels scored 25 points, and fellow freshman, Paolo Banchero chipped in 22 as the Blue Devils beat Kentucky 79-71 at Madison Square Garden.

The Cats were led by West Virginia transfer, Oscar Tshiebwe’s 17 points and 19 rebounds, including 12 offensive rebounds in his debut in a Kentucky uniform. Gerogia transfer Sahvir Wheeler also contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Unfortunately, they were the only Kentucky players in double figures. The Cats were held to 37% shooting from the field while Duke shot just under 51% for the game.

The Cats are back in action on Friday night hosting Robert Morris on Friday night.

