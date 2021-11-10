Support Local Businesses
Booster shot clinic held in Kentucky Capitol rotunda

Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a...
Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a booster shot clinic in the Capitol rotunda. More than 200 shots were available.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state officials are urging everyone to get a COVID-19 booster shot. They say the sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the sooner we can go back to normal life.

Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a booster shot clinic in the Capitol rotunda. More than 200 shots were available.

People from the public came in to get an injection, as well as state officials and lawmakers.

Gov. Beshear said it’s important to get a booster shot due to waning immunity against the aggressive delta variant.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says most people are now eligible, including people over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions, and people who live and work in high risk environments.

Beshear said also he supports Pfizer’s decision to ask the FDA to authorize booster shots for all adults.

“I think that is what’s going to help us, especially as we move into the winter, as we have holidays, to be protected and to not see the smart type of surge that we had last year,” Governor Beshear said.

Beshear said it’s too early to tell if booster shots will be needed on a continuous basis.

You can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting vaccines.gov.

