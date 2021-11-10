Cards Survive In Debut for Pegues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Samuel Williamson scored 14 points and pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds off the bench as Louisville avoided the upset in the season opener against Southern with a 72-60 win at the KFC Yum! Center. The game was the head coaching debut for UofL assistant Mike Pegues. He is filling in for head coach, Chris Mack as he serves a six game suspension. The Cards are now 46-0 in the month of November in the KFC Yum! Center, and have won 59 straight home games in the opening month of the season.

UofL’s depth proved to be too much for Southern, coached by former University of Kentucky player and former Morehead State head coach, Sean Woods. The Cardinal scored 43 of the team’s 72 points on the night. Williamson’s double-double was the fifth of his career. Despite injuring his finger in the first half, Miami transfer, Matt Cross was also a major contributor off the bench scoring 15. Senior captain, Malik Williams did not start, but grabbed 13 rebounds in the victory.

Despite struggling with his shot in the first half, Florida transfer Noah Locke got hot in the second half, knocking down three triples and finishing with a team-high 16 points. The Cards are back in action on Friday night as Furman comes to town.

