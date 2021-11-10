Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit...
Deadly double shooting in Shawnee under investigation
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.
Man identified in South Louisville stabbing
A man was struck and killed on the I-265 Southbound Monday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gene Snyder

Latest News

New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse testimony: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China climate envoy: China, US pledge to boost cooperation
Children who get the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky Science Center this weekend will also...
COVID vaccine clinic for kids scheduled for Kentucky Science Center